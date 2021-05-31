Delsey Daily's 2 Compartment 15.6" Laptop Backpack for $51

That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge, or spend $89 for free shipping.
- padded, adjustable shoulder straps
- various exterior zip pockets
- padded laptop sleeve
- foam tablet compartment
- shoe bag
- isotherm bottle pocket
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Coupon code "PBYKBGDU" takes an extra 60% off for a total of $18 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Ladies Handbag via Amazon.
- 900D nylon exterior and 200D nylon interior
- measures 15.94" L x 12.4" W x 3.2" D
- protective laptop compartment
- 4 external pockets
- 2 internal pockets
- expands 1.5"
Coupon code "WKND10TECH" drops the price, putting it a buck under Amazon's price. Shop Now at Lenovo
- At this price in Grey; the code also drops Blue to $11.69, and Black to $14.39.
- measures 14.2" L x 0.8" D x 9.8" H
- integrated luggage strap
- water-repellent fabric
- Model: GX40Q17231
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Most, but not all, items bag an extra 25% off. (Eligible items are marked). Save extra on thousand of items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Shop and save up to 90% on a selection of men's apparel including pants, shirts, hoodies, underwear, and more, from a range of brands. Plus, some items receive an extra 25% off. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- Prices are as marked.
Prices have dropped by an extra fourth on over 21,000 clearance items, including men's jeans (from $15.74), women's tops (from $3.74), and men's sneakers (from $14.04). Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Prices are as marked.
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register