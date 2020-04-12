Open Offer in New Tab
Delsey Paris · 44 mins ago
Delsey Chromium Lite 21" Carry-On Luggage
$80 $200
free shipping

Already planning where to go once hibernation is over? You will be all set with this deal; it's lowest price we could find by $90 and a phenomenal price for this carry-on. Buy Now at Delsey Paris

  • It is available in Green or Graphite (pictured).
  • Apply code "SAVE60" to get this price.
  • dual-position trolley system for 2 or 4 wheel use
  • expandable main compartment
  • zipped mesh divider
  • TSA-accepted lock
  • USB port
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/12/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
