Intel Core i9-8950HK 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor

15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen LCD

32GB RAM & 1TB SSD

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics

6-cell battery

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake Core i9 2.9GHz 15.6" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $2,549.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to. With, that's $150 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $329. Deal ends March 25. Features include: