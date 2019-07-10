New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS i9 6-Core 16" 4K Touch Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
$2,300 w/ $575 Rakuten Points $2,400
free shipping
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers the Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake Core i9 2.9GHz 16" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $2,299.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $574.75 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $625. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i9-8950HK 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
  • 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
16 inch Touchscreen Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register