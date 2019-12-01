Open Offer in New Tab
Dell XPS Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$850 w/ $255 in Rakuten Credit $1,300
After factoring the credit, that's $195 under our mention from Black Friday, $705 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: XPS93805953SLV
