Dell XPS Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$790 $1,300
free shipping

It's $450 off list and $10 less than Dell's Black Friday doorbuster price. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "BF20" to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: XPS93805953SLV
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
