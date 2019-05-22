Dell Small Business offers the Dell XPS 13 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,049.99 with free shipping. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $270 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit