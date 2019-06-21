Ends Today
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
$1,598 w/ $559 in Rakuten points $2,079
free shipping
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,597.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $558.95 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use that credit, that's the best price we could find by $667. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 13 5370 Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$779 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 w/ 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell G3 15 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$666 $689
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 5.6-lb. Dell G3 15 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $783.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $666.39. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $23.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 720p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$460 $541
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers the 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" drops that to $459.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $81 today, although it was $60 less in April. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell Precision 16" 4K 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 4GB GPU
$2,419 $1,625
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 4.4-lb. Dell Precision 5530 Intel Kaby Lake G 3.1GHz 15.6" 4K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $2,419 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $108. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8706G 3.1GHz Kaby Lake G quad-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB M.2 SSD
- Radeon Pro WX Vega M GL 4GB graphics
- 6-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
eBay · 3 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 23 hrs ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$269 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price dropped to $269. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 w/ $30 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. Plus, you'll bag $30 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the credit, that's $16 under our April mention, $209 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $300 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell Inspiron 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold Dual Small Desktop PC
$292 $429
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.7GHz Small Desktop PC for $342.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $291.54. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $137 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell Inspiron 22 3000 Series 3275 AMD E2 1.5GHz 21.5" 1080p Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC
$333 $439
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 22 3000 Series 3275 AMD E2 1.5GHz 21.5" 1080p Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop PC in White for $391.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $333.19. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $106 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD E2-9000e dual-core 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
