Dell XPS Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 13" 4K Laptop
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Laptop for $1,597.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $558.95 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use that credit, that's the best price we could find by $667. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3” 3840x2160 4K LED InfinityEdge display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
