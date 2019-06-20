New
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Laptop for $1,597.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $558.95 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use that credit, that's the best price we could find by $667. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3” 3840x2160 4K LED InfinityEdge display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS i9 6-Core 16" 4K Touch Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
$2,261 $2,979
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake Core i9 2.9GHz 15.6" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $2743.99. Apply stacking coupon codes "SAVE15" and "NVIDIA5" to drop that to $2,260.99. With free shipping, that's $239 under our February mention of a similar Windows 10 Pro model and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. (It's the best deal now by $533.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i9-8950HK 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen LCD
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 13 5370 Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop
$779 $1,570
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Vostro 13 5000 Series 5370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $791 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 530 w/ 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Ends Today
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i3 15" 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$500 $699
free shipping
Dell Home continues to offer its 4.4-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $587.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $499.79. With free shipping, that's $199 off, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
$1,680 $2,239
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $2,038.39. Apply stacking coupon codes "SAVE15" and "NVIDIA5" to drop that to $1,679.59. That's the lowest price we could find by $520. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 3 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 15 hrs ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$269 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price dropped to $269. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" knocks that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $300 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 wks ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $989 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Ends Today
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Tower w/ 16GB RAM + 6GB GPU
$767 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $960.39. Coupon codes "NVIDIA5" and "SAVE15" stack to drop the price to $791.34. With free shipping, that's $109 under our May mention, $209 off list, and the best price we've seen for this system.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 before the above coupons, $767.12 after. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard, 6-button laser mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS 9th-Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ 32GB RAM, 8GB GPU
$1,494 $1,950
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,812.99. Apply stacking coupon codes "SAVE15" and "NVIDIA5" to drop that to $1,493.87. With free shipping, that's $74 under our March mention, $456 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive with 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
