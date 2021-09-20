Apply coupon code "SAVE17" to get this deal. That's $83 under our mention from last week, $298 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "YES2FALL21DEAL" to get an extra 35% to 45% off 1 item. It works on laptops, desktops, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The coupon takes 35% off any non-clearance item, or 45% off if it costs over $699.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "SAVE17" for a savings of $641 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD + 1TB SATA 7200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB GPU
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $562 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save up to 45% on a selection of desktops. Plus, apply coupon code "SAVE17" to snag an extra 17% off select Inspiron and XPS desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 10th Gen. i5 Desktop for $621.67 after code "SAVE17".
It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit. It's also $71 under our March mention of a refurbished unit. (This one is new.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
That's a savings of $340 off list for this 2021 model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 90LW00BBUS
Save on a range of refurbished desktops with coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL4". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save an extra 17% off select models via coupon code "SAVE17". Some builds are discounted by 35% off via coupon "SAVE35" (it applies to the list price, however.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Save on 20 options; some of which drop a further 17% via coupon code "SAVE17". Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Celeron 15.6" Laptop with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $273.07 after coupon ($137 off list).
That's a savings of $711 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save at least $694 on these high-powered laptops and desktops. (Marked items require you to use coupon code "SAVE35" to get the discount.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 3650 11th-Gen. i5 Tower Workstation w/ 5 Years of ProSupport for $1289.22 via code "SAVE35" ($694 off).
'Tis a $30 drop since last month and a savings of $514 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's a savings of $774 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5112
That's a savings of $1,749 off the list price.
Update: The price dropped to $1,419. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10850H 2.7Ghz 6-Core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA Quadro T2000 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $458 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681nmcrs2075
Sign In or Register