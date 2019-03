Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor

16GB RAM

1TB 7200 rpm hard drive

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $799.99. Coupon code "DELL100" drops that to. With, that's $300 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Features include: