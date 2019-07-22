Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Desktop PC for $1,029.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $380 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Expires 7/22/2019
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake 9th-Gen Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $499.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 12GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard & Dell MS116 wired mouse
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz Six Core Desktop Tower PC for $685.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $636.99. With free shipping, that's $263 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel 9th generation Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD and 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
HP offers its HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz Hexa-Core 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700T 2.4GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 34" 3440x1440 ultrawide LED display
- 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 5 USB 3.1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 port, and HDMI input
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's $530 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP offers the HP 24-f1055z AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS FHD WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $949. Coupon code "SAVE380BIZ" drops it to $569. With free shipping, that's $100 under our expired mention from earlier today, $787 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $70 under our May mention, $791 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio SmartCast 59.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $150 Dell Gift Card for $499.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $148. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- SmartCast OS with streaming apps (including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube)
- voice control from Google Assistant and Alexa devices
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V605-G3
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz dual-core processor
- 14.1" 1280x800 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 160GB hard drive
- DVD player, CD burner
- Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11g wireless
- Windows 7 Pro
Dell Home offers its Dell AMD Radeon RX 550 4GB Graphics Gard for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- built on 4th-generation GCN architecture
- DisplayPort and 2 Mini DisplayPort interfaces
- includes a half-height bracket
- Model: R1NGJ
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $60 under our April mention, $568 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home offers its Dell G3 15 3579 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $108 under last month's mention (which included $131 Rakuten points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's a low today by $175.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G3579-5958BLK
