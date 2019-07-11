New
Dell Small Business · 31 mins ago
Dell XPS Tower 9th-Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ Win 10 Pro, 6GB GPU
$1,030 $1,410
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,029.99 with free shipping. That's $380 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i7 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register