Dell Small Business · 31 mins ago
$1,030 $1,410
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,029.99 with free shipping. That's $380 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
Dell Refurbished Store · 2 days ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Home · 43 mins ago
Dell XPS Tower 9th-Gen i7 8-Core Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,000 $1,350
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $999.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $350 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Gaming Desktop
$1,127 $1,600
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $1,175.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that price to $1,126.99. With free shipping, that's $473 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- Intel 9th-gen. Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro
$329 $460
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $329 with free shipping. That's $131 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Alienware Aurora R8 9th-Gen i7 8-Core Desktop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,400 $1,930
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, $530 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Features
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700K 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 16 hrs ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 8GB RAM
$529 $928
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Dell KB216 wired keyboard
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC
$300 $400
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 33 mins ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro, 4GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$1,400 $1,610
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $299.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 day ago
Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop
$299 $780
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen.
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 5 days ago
Dell Small Business Black Friday in July Sale
from $130 for laptops
free shipping
Dell Small Business discounts a selection of laptops, desktops, servers, monitors, accessories, and more for its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, most orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply.
Tips
- Laptops priced from $129.99.
- Desktops priced from $409.
Dell Home · 32 mins ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$1,350 $1,550
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,349.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $149.
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $670
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.3-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $170 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell Inspiron Kaby Lake i3 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$300 $390
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 2 days ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$569 $1,141
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its 3.4-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $569 with free shipping. That's $572 off and the lowest price we've seen for a Dell Vostro laptop with these specs.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack
$94 $129
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack for $94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Features
- 15" quilted laptop sleeve
- internal organization
- luggage pass through
