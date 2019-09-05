Dell Small Business · 16 mins ago
Dell XPS Tower 9th Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ 512GB SSD
$931 $1,450
free shipping

Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Code "DTXPSAFF1"
  • Expires 9/5/2019
1 comment
Mike_GA
lol I remember xps means extreme performance system yet it has a budget card; 1050ti.
3 hr 49 min ago