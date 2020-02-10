Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS Tower 8930 9th-Gen Coffee Lake i7 Desktop
$799 $1,060
free shipping

That's $261 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Use code "50OFF699" to get this price.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM and 2TB hard drive
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
