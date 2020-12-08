New
Dell XPS Tower 8000 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop w/ 512GB SSD
$849 $1,129
Apply coupon code "DEAL6X849" for a savings of $280.

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10700 2.90GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "DEAL6X849"
  • Expires 12/14/2020
