Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS Special Edition 8000 Coffee Lake Core i5 PC w/ 4GB GPU
$899 $949
free shipping

That's $211 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to drop it to $899.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB 7200 hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "50OFF699 "
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register