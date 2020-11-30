It's $411 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, & 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $635 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $92 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $150.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's $62 under last month's mention and $120 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on Dell, HP, Acer, iBUYPOWER, Skytech, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is an iBUYPOWER 10th-Gen. i7 Gaming Desktop PC w/ 6GB GPU for $880 ($120 off).
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
Apply coupon code "THINKDESK50" to save. That's $285 off list, $29 under our mention from five days ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 11A4CTO1WWENUS0
Save sitewide on laptops, desktops, workstations, monitors, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 3510 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $679 ($116 low).
Save on laptops and desktops designed for work, plus printers, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Note: Click the "Deals" tab and then "Coupons" for codes for additional savings on select models.
This recent release is $521 under list price, which is a massive discount for such a new model.
Update: It's now $529. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $512 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $230 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.80GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Most sellers charge close to $160. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.5mm audio and microphone jacks
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: D3100
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee.
- compatible with Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 8.1 / 10
- Model: DW316
It's $30 under our October mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now at eBay
- Add this to cart to get this deal.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI input
- Model: SE2719HR
Sign In or Register