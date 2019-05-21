Dell via Rakuten offers the offers the 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13-9370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,299.99. Coupon code "DELL200" cuts that to $1,099.99. Even better, you'll bag $120.89 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and thanks to the Rakuten Points, that's $45 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best deal we could find today by $621. Deal ends May 22. Buy Now