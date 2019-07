Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $949.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention (although that was bundled with $192 in Rakuten credit) and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $382.) Buy Now