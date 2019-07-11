New
Rakuten · 27 mins ago
Dell XPS Kaby Lake R i7 13" 4K Touch Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$1,050 w/ $63 Rakuten points $1,650
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 13 9370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.7GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,249.99. Coupon code "DELL200S" drops that to $1,049.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $62.94 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) InfinityEdge touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: xn3itakb603h
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DELL200S"
  • Expires 7/11/2019
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
Core i7 13 inch 13.3 inch Touchscreen
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register