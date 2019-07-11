New
Rakuten · 27 mins ago
$1,050 w/ $63 Rakuten points $1,650
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 13 9370 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.7GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $1,249.99. Coupon code "DELL200S" drops that to $1,049.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $62.94 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) InfinityEdge touchscreen
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xn3itakb603h
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's a savings of $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last October and the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell XPS 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$950 $1,200
free shipping
Dell Home via its Member Purchase Program offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $949.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last month's mention (although that was bundled with $192 in Rakuten credit) and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $382.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Dell XPS i7 16" 4K Touch Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 4GB GPU
$2,050 w/ $512 Rakuten points $2,200
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 4K Touchscreen Laptop for $2,049.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the included $512.25 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $577. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS InfinityEdge touchscreen
- 32GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: dycwb1609h
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 2 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Dell Refurbished Store · 3 days ago
Refurb Dell laptops & desktops
up to 50% off
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off select refurbished laptop or desktop purchases of $250 or more, 45% off purchases of $400 or more, and 50% off $500 or more, via coupon code "DELL4UDEAL". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Ends Today
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Mini-Tower Desktop PC for $549 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $450 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 5 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
New
Dell Home · 2 hrs ago
Dell Alienware m17 6-Core 17" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,300 $1,950
free shipping
Dell Home offers the 5.8-lb. Alienware m17 Intel Coffee Lake i7 2.6GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Epic Silver for $1,599.99. Coupon code "AWAFF300" cuts it to $1,299.99. With free shipping, that's $650 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 days ago
Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Coffee Lake i7 8-Core Desktop PC
$1,000 $1,350
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $999.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel 9th generation Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register