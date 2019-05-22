Dell small business offers the 4.4-lb. Dell XPS 15 Intel Kaby Lake G Core i7 3.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,429.99 with free shipping. That's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8705G 3.1GHz Kaby Lake G quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon RX Vega M GL 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit