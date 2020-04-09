Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS Intel Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Tower PC w/ Win 10 Pro
$799 $849
free shipping

That's a $161 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • Use coupon code "50OFF699" to get this price.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cto8930w10pcfl3
1 comment
Mike_GA
meh. you can assemble your own for slightly cheaper and get a pro64 key for $15 online via a key. here's a better PC to build WITH a gpu. https://pcpartpicker.com/list/HPCZjp
50 min ago