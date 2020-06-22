Use coupon code "50OFF699" to save $161 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $719.10. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB 7200-rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use code "6BGSALE26" to get the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find by $10, although many major retailers charge over $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Flash drive-sized PC designed to plug directly into a TV or monitor HDMI input
- Rockchip 3288-C 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 16GB eMMC
- Google Chrome OS
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- Model: CHROMEBIT-B013C
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
Apply coupon code "2020JUNEDEAL4" to save on about 50 desktops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's a savings of $585 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104b
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $421 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c5004
It's $522 under list, $50 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" (1366x768) HD anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s062l340014us
That's a $900 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv157w10pc1004
It's $220 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i5491-5534SLV
That's $20 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: E2318HR
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- height-, tilt-, pivot-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: S2719HN
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
- HDMI
- Model: U2419HX
