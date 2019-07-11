New
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" Laptop w/ Win 10 Pro, 4GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$1,400 $1,610
Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $299. Buy Now
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1080p 144Hz IPS LCD display
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
