Dell via Rakuten offers the 4-lb. Dell XPS 15 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,379.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive $482.65 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $503 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we could find now by $503, although most stores charge over $1,600. Buy Now