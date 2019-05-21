Dell via Rakuten offers the 4-lb. Dell XPS 15 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $1,379.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive $482.65 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's $503 under our mention from last November and the lowest price we could find now by $503, although most stores charge over $1,600. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit