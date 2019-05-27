Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $929.99 with free shipping. That's $280 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit