Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$470 $550
free shipping

It's an $80 drop and the best we've seen. It's also just $30 more than Dell's Black Friday doorbbuster price for the same build with just 8GB of RAM (this also has 16GB of Intel Optane memory.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Intel Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane Memory & 1TB 7,200rpm HDD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "DELL80F"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
