Dell Home, via its Members Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $310.46 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $6 under our mention from four days ago, $180 off, and the best price we've seen.



Update: The price has increased to $336.33. Buy Now