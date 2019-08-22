New
Dell XPS Amber Lake Y i7 13" 1080p Touch Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
$1,285 $1,589
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers the Dell XPS 13 9365 Intel Amber Lake Y i7 1.5GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,284.79 with free shipping. That's $304 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • functions as a laptop or a desktop
  • Intel Core i7-8500Y 1.5GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
