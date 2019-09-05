New
Dell Small Business · 46 mins ago
Dell XPS 9380 Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 13" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$1,100 $1,360
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,149.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,099.99. With free shipping, that's $260 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "50OFF699"
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i7 Business 13 inch 13.3 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register