Dell Technologies
Dell XPS 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 Desktop PC w/ GTX 1650 4GB GPU
$699 $910
free shipping

That's a savings of $211 off list

Features
  • 9th-Generation Intel Core i5 9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200RPM 3.5" SATA HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
