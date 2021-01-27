New
Dell Technologies
Dell XPS 8940 Tower Special Edition 10th-Gen. Core i7 Desktop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,049 $1,729
free shipping

Coupon code "XPSI7AFF" drops the price to $691 off list.

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD & 2TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "XPSI7AFF"
  • Expires 2/1/2021
