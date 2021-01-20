New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 8940 Special Edition Comet Lake i7 PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,099 $1,740
free shipping

Apply coupon code "XPS1099" for a savings of $641. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.90GHz 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM,256GB SSD, 2TB 7200 rpm HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "XPS1099 "
  • Expires 1/25/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register