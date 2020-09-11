New
Dell XPS 8940 Comet Lake i5 Desktop PC
$699 $910
free shipping

Apply coupon code "LDAYDT699 " to get this price. That's $211 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "LDAYDT699 "
  • Expires 9/11/2020
