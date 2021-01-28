New
Dell Technologies · 51 mins ago
Dell XPS 8940 Comet Lake i5 Desktop PC
$647 $910
free shipping

It's $263 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register