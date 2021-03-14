New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 8940 10th Gen i7 Desktop PC
$790 $1,000
free shipping

That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm HDD
  • Windows 10 Home
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops eBay Dell
Core i7 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register