- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2033
- Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year parts and labor warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $58.99 (low by $11)
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Use coupon "MARCH30DEAL" to cut an extra 30% off any other item.
- Not valid on clearance items.
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
