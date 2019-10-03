New
Dell Small Business · 26 mins ago
Dell XPS 8930 VR Coffee Lake 6-Core Desktop PC w/ 2GB GPU
$720 $860
free shipping

That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Get this price via coupon code "SAVE10"
  • Monitor pictured is not included
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 2GB GDDR5 GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • VR ready
  • Expires 10/3/2019
    Published 26 min ago
