Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS 8930 Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $949.99. Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to drop that to $899.99. With free shipping, that's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200RPM HDD, and 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GPU
  • DVD-RW Drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit