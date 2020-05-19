Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 8930 Special Edition 9th-Gen i5 Desktop PC w/ GTX 1660 Super GPU
$882 $1,150
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to cut $268 off list, making this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "50OFF699"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
