Dell Small Business · 26 mins ago
Dell XPS 8930 9th-Gen i7 8-Core PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,261 $1,519
free shipping

That's $498 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Use coupon "EXTRA17" to get this discount.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "EXTRA17"
  • Expires 3/19/2020
