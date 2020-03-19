Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 13 mins ago
Dell XPS 8930 9th-Gen Coffee Lake i3 Tower PC
$497 $599
free shipping

That's $242 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Apply coupon code "EXTRA17" to drop the price to $497.17.
  • 9th-Generation Intel Core i3-9100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "EXTRA17"
  • Expires 3/19/2020
    Published 13 min ago
