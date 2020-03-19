Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell XPS 8000 Coffee Lake i7 PC w/ RTX 2060 6GB GPU
$1,261 $1,759
free shipping

That's a savings of $498 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Apply coupon code "EXTRA17" to get this discount.
  • Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM, 2TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "EXTRA17"
  • Expires 3/19/2020
