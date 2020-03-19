Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 31 mins ago
Dell XPS 7000 Comet Lake i5 13.3" Laptop w/ Windows 10 Pro
$954 $1,149
free shipping

That's $406 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Use coupon code "EXTRA17" to get this price.
  • 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 3/19/2020
    Published 31 min ago
