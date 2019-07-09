New
Dell XPS 15 Coffee Lake 2.2GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop
$2,050 w/ $512 Rakuten GC $2,200
free shipping
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers the Dell XPS 15 9570 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" 4K Touch Laptop for $2,049.99 with free shipping. Furthermore, you'll get $512.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With that in mind, that's the lowest price we could find by $577 (or $5,112 if you buy from Dell directly). Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 4K touch LCD
  • 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
