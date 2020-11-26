New
Dell Technologies · 6 mins ago
Dell XPS 15 9th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$849 $1,110
free shipping

It's $261 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 6 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Black Friday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register