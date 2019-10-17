New
Dell Small Business · 41 mins ago
Dell XPS 15 7590 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,550 $1,760
free shipping

That's $160 off and the best price we could find. For further comparison, this has double the RAM and storage of a model we posted a couple days ago for the same price. (The previous listing also has a $100 gift card.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to drop the price.
Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "50OFF699"
