Dell Small Business · 14 mins ago
Dell XPS 15 7590 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$1,550 w/ $100 Dell Gift Card $1,610
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's a total savings of $160 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to drop the price
  • To claim the gift card, complete this online form
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "50OFF699"
  • Expires 10/24/2019
    Published 14 min ago
