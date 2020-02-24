Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 24 mins ago
Dell XPS 15 7590 9th-Gen i9 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD
$2,599 $2,649
free shipping

That's $595 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i9-9980HK 2.4GHz Whiskey Lake 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 InfinityEdge touchscreen
  • 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "50OFF699"
