Apply coupon code "SAVE12" to save $532 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i9-10885H 2.4GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1200 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
It's $584 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tpcmdb
It's $708 under list, $30 under our mention from last week, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $120 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Abyss Blue at this price.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 81W1009DUS
Coupon code "NEWYEARGAMING" cuts $400 off the list price – it's a great deal for a DLSS-capable system. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300HF Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX015HUS
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: UX325EA-XH71
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
Get $550 off the list price by using coupon code "VOSTRO449O". Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
It's $491 under list price, and a $20 drop since last week. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $305 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4001
Save on a selection of Dell and Alienware desktops, laptops, and all-in-one computers. Shop Now at Dell Home
- $50 off $499 via EXTRA50
- $100 off $999 via EXTRA100
- $150 off $1,499 via EXTRA150
- Pictured is the Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen. Core i3 13.3" Laptop for $715.39 via "EXTRA50" ($135 off).
Save on 13 laptops and 2 desktops. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 15 3593 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $520 ($280 less than new).
That's $60 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- Warranty information isn't available.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB1C13001
That's a savings of $964 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
