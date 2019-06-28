New
Today only, Dell via Rakuten offers the Dell XPS 13 9380 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,349.99. Plus, you'll bag $404.70 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's a savings of $574 and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$412 w/ $100 Visa Gift Card $529
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Grey for $411.59. Plus, you'll receive a $100 Visa Gift Card. Thanks to the gift card, that's $18 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S 64-bit
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$490 $619
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 3.8-lb. Dell Inspiron 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake i3 2.1GHz 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop, bundled with a $100 Visa gift card, for $489.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $80 under last month's mention and the best price we could find now by $84. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Whiskey Lake i3-8145U 2.1GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$588 w/ $100 Visa gift card $719
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 4.3-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa gift card for $587.99. Thanks to the gift card, that's $53 under our mention from two days ago, the best price we've seen, and lowest price today by $82. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$637 w/ $100 Visa Gift Card $819
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 4.3-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop, bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card, for $685.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $114, although most stores charge $770 or more.
Update: Coupon code "50OFF699" now cuts it to $636.99. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 4 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
HP · 11 hrs ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $770 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$335 w/ $50 Rakuten points
free shipping
Today only, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Plus, you'll bag $50.10 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro Crystalwell i7 Quad 15" Laptop
$1,500 w/ $255 Rakuten Points $1,900
free shipping
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Crystalwell Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop for $1,499.99. Plus, you'll get $254.83 in Rakuten Super Points and free shipping. Thanks to the points, that's tied with last month's mention, a total savings of $655, and the lowest price we've seen for a new 256GB SSD model. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-4770HQ 2.2GHz Crystalwell quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB flash storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- macOS High Sierra
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$250 w/ $35 in Rakuten Points $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April.
Update: You'll now get $34.35 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- disc brakes
- himano derailleurs and shifters
- front and rear shock absorbers
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet
$239 w/ $42 in Rakuten Points $300
free shipping
Gamer Candy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Arcade Cabinet for $278.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $238.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge over $300.
Update: You'll now get $41.70 back in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Features
- measures 46" x 23" x 19”
- incl. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench
$128 w/ $19 in Rakuten Points $220
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Clevr 20" Teak Wood Folding Shower Bench for $159.99. Coupon code "TOYS20" cuts that to $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: You'll now get $19.05 in Rakuten Points with your order. Buy Now
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 2 days ago
Dell 49" QHD 32:9 Curved LED Display
$1,187 w/ $100 Dell GC $1,700
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell UltraSharp U4919DW 49" 32:9 Curved LED Monitor bundled with a $100 Dell gift card for $1,187.49 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $195 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $163.) Buy Now
Features
- 5120x1440 32:9 native resolution
- 5-port USB 3.0 hub
- USB Type-C, DisplayPort, & 2 HDMI ports
- height-, swivel-, & tilt- adjustable stand
- Model: U4919DW
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
Dell 27" LED-backlit LCD Monitor
$171 w/ $50 Visa gift card
free shipping
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell SE2719H 27" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor, bundled with a $50 Visa gift card, for $170.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although we saw it for $2 less in May. (It's also within $2 of the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- HDMI, VGA
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: SE2719H
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
-
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
